Merriam-based Lee jeans is moving to North Carolina

MERRIAM, Kan. — The company that makes both Wrangler and Lee jeans along with other clothing items announced Monday that in addition to splitting the company into two separate companies, they will move Lee jeans from Merriam, Kan., to Greensboro, N.C.

The move could happen before summer 2019.

“This is great news for our associates, who will become part of two more sharply focused, dynamic companies, with the ability to build even stronger partnerships with customers and deliver fantastic innovation for consumers,” said Steve Rendle, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, in a news release.

But this likely raises concern for the reported 100 employees at the Kansas plant.

The parent company, VF Corp., said Monday that it wants to focus on its money-making active and outwear business. It owns The North Face and Timberland, and it's acquired the Altra, Icebreaker and Williamson-Dickie brands.

The outdoor division, which will remain VF Corp., will move from North Carolina to the Denver area in next year. This makes room for Lee jeans to move to Greensboro and join Wranger at the new headquarters for the new, yet-to-be-named company that will operate the denim and also outlet businesses.

This move could generate as much as $2.5 billion in revenue each year for the denim company.

The separation is expected to be completed in the first half of next year. It still needs final approval from board members.

H.D. Lee founded Lee Jeans in Salina, Kan., in 1889. Wrangler got its start in Greensboro, N.C. in 1947.

VF Corp. has owned Lee Jeans since the 50s. It acquired Wrangler in the 70s.