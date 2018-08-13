Neighbors shocked after 7-month-old baby shot during backyard party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Drive around 16th and Lawn in Kansas City, and you’ll see it’s a typical neighborhood full of children.

”I wouldn’t want my child to be in something like that. It’s just so sad,” Katelyn Womack said.

Womack and other parents are angry after hearing a 7-month-old baby was shot in her lower leg and rushed to the hospital.

”If it was my child, I would have been heartbroken. I would have been like devastated,” Womack said.

Kansas City police say the shooting apparently happened during a backyard party at the infant’s family home. Neighbors tell FOX4 the family has only lived at the small white house on the corner for a few months.

”I have a 6-month-old nephew. I can’t imagine what her family is going through. It’s probably something really devastating, and I hope she’s OK,” neighbor Jackie Guzman said.

Fortunately, police say the baby is expected to be OK. Her injury is not life-threatening.

As of Monday evening, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department said detectives are asking the baby’s father to come forward so they can ask him about the chain of events, including who fired the gun and whether it accidental or intentional.

By early evening Monday, a FOX4 crew saw several relatives of the baby return to the home. The relatives said they had no comment.