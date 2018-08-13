New law to curb expired license tags in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — A new state law aims to reduce the number of Missouri residents driving vehicles with expired temporary license tags.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the measure will require drivers to turn in temporary tags to a state license office when obtaining permanent plates and paying sales tax on newly purchased vehicles. It takes effect Aug. 28.

The legislation attempts to keep the temporary paper tags from showing up illegally on another vehicle.

Missouri Department of Public Safety spokesman Mike O’Connell says misuse and fraudulent use of temporary tags has been a statewide issue.

Revenue Department spokeswoman Anne Marie Moy calls the law “a positive step.” But Moy says the law doesn’t require or allow the department to refuse to issue a plate if a temporary tag isn’t turned in.