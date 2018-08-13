Police make arrest in connection to deadly stabbing of Shawnee man

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Police have arrested a suspect Monday in connection to a stabbing in Shawnee that left a 57-year-old man dead.

Police said around 1:06 a.m. on Aug. 8, officers were dispatched to a home near 51st Place and Monticello Road for a physical disturbance.

Responding officers found 57-year-old David Paterno inside the home severely beaten, stabbed and cut. First responders took him to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Although police confirmed an arrest in the case, the suspect has not been formally charged at this time.



