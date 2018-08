Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating after someone shot a seven-month-old child in the leg early Monday.

It happened just before 2 a.m. near 16th and Lawn.

Police say the child's injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators are still trying to determine who pulled the trigger.

Police shut down a three-block radius as they worked the scene. Many of those roads have since opened.