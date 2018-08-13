Shawnee council votes moves forward with hotly debated development project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Even after long discussion at Monday night’s city council meeting in Shawnee, council members ultimately voted to move forward with rezoning for Kenneth Estates.

The 60-acre, privately owned spread of land has people in the city hotly divided. Extra chairs were moved into the meeting room to accommodate all the people who turned out.

The land in question is near West 71st Street where Kenneth Smith used to manufacture world-famous golf clubs for presidents and royalty back in the 1930s through 2006. There was also a golf course there.

Now, the land is vacant but surrounded by neighborhoods and Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

The Alpert Companies, the developer, plans to turn the area in 92 home sites, with homes ranging in prices from $400,000 to $800,000; each home will have varying looks, designs, elevations.

Some residents are worried that, when developed, there will be trouble with traffic and storm water management.

Shawnee’s Planning Commission gave the go-ahead last month for rezoning the area with the stipulation that developer Jeffery Alpert look into those two issues.

“I’m still looking for the first development to do that don’t have these concerns," Alpert said. "It’s very natural. We’ll be working with the city on both the storm water and traffic.”

Michael Schmitz helped lead a petition drive in protest of the development. There were enough signatures to put Kenneth Estates on Monday night’s agenda.

“It’s definitely an issue that many people feel very strongly about," Schmitz said. "I was just asking for a little more time for data to show to make sure that we understand what the impact of this is going to be.”

All city council members voted to approve the rezoning as recommended by the Planning Commission. A spokeswoman with the city reminded residents that these are still the early stages of the development process, and the public will have more opportunities to weigh in before a final plan is approved.