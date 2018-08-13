Stolen plane in Seattle prompts concerns about airport security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After a Seattle airport worker flew off in a stolen plane last week, it's prompted the question: Could an impromptu air show happen in Kansas City?

On Friday, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport employee Richard Russell stole a Horizon airplane and performed several stunts in the air before crashing to his death in a remote area. How he was able to steal the plane and fly it are now under investigation by the FBI and the National Transportation Safety Board.

A similar situation almost happened a few years back here in Kansas City.

You may remember police arrested a man they say was preparing to steal an airplane from the Charles Wheeler Downtown Airport.

FOX4 checked with the Kansas City International Airport to learn more about the security measures it takes to prevent security breaches like stolen planes. The airport's security plan is approved by the TSA, but officials couldn't elaborate, other than say they do background checks and give badge access to certain areas.

In his 26 years as a commercial airline pilot, Dan Stratman said he's never seen anything like the Seattle incident before. A plane, stolen by an airline employee, performing stunts.

"I was really shocked," said Stratman, a retired airline pilot, author and former Air Force pilot.

But at the Rebel Aviation flight school in Lee's Summit, they're not as shocked about the stolen plane.

"It would not be hard for someone to get into an airplane who was that determined to do it," said Shelley Walker, office manager at Revel Aviation.

At least, not at smaller airports like the one in Lee's Summit. So as a precaution, they have the keys and planes behind code access-only locks.

"We question everyone," Walker said.

According to airline officials, Russell was qualified to tow planes. Stratman said that position is probably what made him familiar with the cockpit.

"The people that do that typically have one of them in the cockpit and one of them in the tug, towing the airplane," he said.

In radio traffic, Russell told air traffic controllers he was a broken guy and had a few screws loose, and police described him as suicidal.

Airports and airlines conduct background checks, but Stratman said they don't include mental health screenings. He doesn't know if doing them would be the way to go.

"When this happened, he may have been having some issues," Stratman said. "That a year or three years ago, when he was hired, he might not have been -- that's a difficult question on how to address this problem. I don't see any easy fixes."

Stratman said he doesn't find it likely we'll see something like the stolen plane out of Sea-Tac again.

"In my person opinion, I think it's more of an individual issue that happened rather than a system problem," Stratman said.

The FBI is leading the investigation on the stolen plane. The agency said they found the flight data recorder and parts of the voice recorder in the wreckage.