Tears of joy flow as mom pays it forward to daycare provider who beat breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local daycare provider who didn't let her battle with breast cancer her get in the way of taking care of local kids recently got a surprise visit.

Emily Stout said for the 20 years that Sarah has had the daycare in her home, she’s never shut it down. She never closed even through treatment for breast cancer.

To say thank you for her dedication, Emily nominated Sarah for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award.

"We were so fortunate to find her five years ago," Emily said. "When we made a change in daycare, and the love and the care. Just bringing him in-- making us and him a member of their family. And then when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she didn’t skip a beat."

See Emily surprise Sarah with the award and $400 in the video player above.

FOX4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on or tap this link.