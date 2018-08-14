Bud Light launches hilarious stunt to encourage Cleveland Browns to win a game this season

CLEVELAND — Bud Light is giving football fans in Cleveland a reason to continuing to cheer for the Browns as they leave behind one of the worst seasons in franchise history and begin a new one.

The beer company placed “victory refrigerators” filled with beer in 10 bars across the city.

When the Browns win their first regular season game, ESPN reports that the WiFi-connected locks will open and fans will get to celebrate with free beer.

“While some may characterize it as celebrating one victory, we view this as an opportunity to thank Browns fans for their unwavering support while also looking forward to our goal of rewarding Cleveland with a consistently winning football team,” Browns chief operating officer Dave Jenkins told ESPN.

Bud Light’s vice president of marketing, Andy Goeler, told ESPN that if necessary, they will change out the beery every month.

The Browns went 0-16 during the 2017 regular NFL season. Their last win came against the San Diego Chargers in Week 16 of the 2016 season.