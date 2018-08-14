Chiefs spend final day of training camp with military

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- On the final day of Chiefs Training Camp Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted local military members.

Current and former members of the military were invited to the practice.

Head coach Andy Reid said he always enjoys when he gets to spend the day with members of the military.

"They bring a great spirit with them," Reid said with a smile. "I love seeing out players with them."

More than 32,000 fans have checked in this year to watch Chiefs Training Camp practices. They've be able to see new quarterback Patrick Mahomes II sling the ball, to some familiar faces such as Travis Kelce and Tyreke Hill. Fans have also been able to interact with and talk to some of their favorite players.

The Chiefs will travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons Friday night.