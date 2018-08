Final stage of counting Kansas GOP primary votes continues, Kobach leads by 206 votes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas county election officials are set to continue reviewing some 9,000 provisional ballots Tuesday as the two candidates in the state's tight GOP primary for governor dig in for a long battle.

On Monday, more than two-thirds of the state's counties reviewed provisional ballots, which are given at the polls to voters when their eligibility is in question.

How to handle such ballots emerged on the first day of canvassing as the most contentious issue in the razor-thin race for the Republican nomination for governor.

Secretary of State Kris Kobach led Gov. Jeff Colyer by about 200 votes when the vote counting stopped for the day Monday, with 43 counties left to report results in the coming days. Fourteen counties are to begin canvassing Tuesday.

Johnson County is expected to complete counting by Tuesday around 4 p.m.

"Everyone has anticipated the possibility of a recount," JoCo. Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker said. "We have already begun the process of preparing to make sure that we are ready. We don’t know exactly what that we can’t might look like because candidates are afforded the opportunity to Taylor what kind of a recount they want."