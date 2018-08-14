Gov. Colyer concedes to Kobach in race for GOP candidate for Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Jeff Colyer has conceded in the race for the Republican candidate for Kansas governor and is throwing his support to Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

“I’ve just had a conversation with the Secretary of State and congratulated him on his success and repeated my determination to keep this seat in Republican hands,” he said. “This election is probably the closest in America, but the numbers just aren’t there.”

Colyer and Kobach were in the midst of a tight race for the candidacy.

As of Tuesday night, just 345 votes separated the two men after Johnson County released its canvassing results. Several other Kansas counties have still not certified their results.

Colyer said he will not challenge the primary election in court and won’t ask for a recount.

“Kansas is too important,” he said. Watch the entire announcement in the video player above.