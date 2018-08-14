× Joe’s Weather Blog: Just an iffy day…some happy…some sad (TUE-8/14)

Good morning…some got some decent rain overnight and this morning…others nary a drop. Some will get more rain today…others may not. It’s the nature of the beast during the summer and one that I’ve been telling you about for quite some time now. Rain amounts are very varied this morning…from nothing to about 1/2″ or so. Radar is below. Tough to make any outdoor plans today with confidence…it’s just going to be one of those in and out days.

Forecast:

Today: Off and on showers…perhaps some thunderstorms this afternoon with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Some locally heavy downpours are possible. Feast or famine type rains.

Tonight: Still a few showers/storms around. Lows in the 60s

Wednesday: If there is leftover rains…maybe some early AM showers, otherwise variable clouds with highs in the 80s later in the day assuming there are enough breaks in the clouds. There could be some additional showers really at anytime in the afternoon if there is enough instability around.

Thursday: Drier but hot and bit humid with highs near 90°

Discussion:

So it goes…some are doing OK with rain (so far) others are lacking. Some will get more rain today…others may not get much at all. Here is radar.

and the doppler indicated storm totals so far.

Areas of lighter>darker greens are 1/2″+ totals…that is helpful rain. The blues are dust rains…enough to knock down the dust and that’s about it. There’s a lot of that on the map above this morning (so far).

The KS Mesonet is showing some healthy totals (actually some flooding rains) across parts of central KS over the last 24 hours.

Update: decent runoff in Salina, KS after about 2.5" of rainfall overnight. Flash flood threat continues with upper-level low in southern Plains, but rainfall is much needed. Targeting severe weather threat western NE tomorrow for @accuweather on @DIRECTV #kswx #okwx #newx pic.twitter.com/IyTZwA5fEw — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 14, 2018

The water vapor loop this morning shows the upper level low spinning around KS as expected. There are weak little disturbances spinning around as well…those, as written about for days, will be the key to additional rains today in eastern KS and western MO. There are also “dry slots” behind these waves…so that’s why the rains today will be sporadic for many.

You can see the whole broad rotation of the system.

Now maybe you can see why I wouldn’t post or talk about on air, specific rain totals for specific cities over the past weekend. My concern was, and still is that some, perhaps many will NOT get at least 1″ of rain.. There were a LOT of TV maps out there showing this over the weekend. I didn’t want to get my TV viewers hopes up about that. Some will get that but in the end…my concern continues that many may struggle. Some may get over 1″ of rain…already parts of NW MO seem to be looking good for that potential. Let’s hope there is some end game magic with this storm later today and maybe tomorrow as rain tries to fill in later this afternoon.

There are some near 1/2″ totals in parts of the KC Metro.

If nothing else…temperatures today will struggle with all the clouds and scattered showers in the region. We’re in the lower 70s this morning..tough to warm up today with clouds.

Here is the actual visible satellite picture…this should auto-update during the day for you. We need more breaks in the clouds to stir additional storms and instability.

This mornings run of the HRRR model is showing that potential…but again it’s not exactly the most widespread scenario playing out here. (via weatherbell)

For and updated HRRR model forecast…use this link via IA State.

Again the bottom line is just an iffy day.

Finally…not worth a lot to me…but heck some are already asking about the winter for KC…the EURO model does forecasts in the long range for seasons. This particular seasonal forecast concerns snow anomalies. Have at it.

The latest ECMWF seasonal guidance indicates above normal snowfall across the Northeast for 2/3rds of winter 2018-19 [Dec, Feb] & a snow shortage for the Northwest. Jan looks like the best month for the Rockies ❄️ 👀 pic.twitter.com/GcGJH2klXm — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) August 14, 2018

Red is less snow than average…blue is more. I don’t see a lot to be excited about in our area really. Then again take this with a grain of salt…

Our feature photo comes from ‎Tami Camlin‎…of the neat rainbow over the city late last week.

Joe