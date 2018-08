× KCPD investigating deadly crash in south KC near 150-Highway and Clover Leaf

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a crash in south Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday.

The crash happened near 150-Highway and Clover Leaf before 11 a.m.

A female on a motorcycle died. No other vehicles were involved.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.

As of 11:22 a.m. the southbound lanes of the 71 outer road just north of Route 150 were closed.