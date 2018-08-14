Local artist’s creation draws attention to thousands of lives lost in WWI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local artist using her talent to bring attention to the cost of the Great War, spoke with FOX4 Tuesday about the inspiration behind her creation.

Ada Koch created 117 poppies and is putting them right out in front of the museum near the reflecting pool.

In the video player above, Koch walks FOX4 through the process of creating this exhibit.

Every poppy represents 1,000 American lives killed during World War I.

The poppies will be at the museum through Nov. 11, which marks Armistice Day, when the Great War officially ended.