Man returns to thank police officers who saved his life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Coffeyville, Kan., man traveled three hours Tuesday to personally thank two police officers who saved his life.

James Grimmett says he will be forever grateful.

Grimmett says Kansas City should be very proud of its police officers for going above and beyond during his visit to town last December.

Grimmett and his son enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

After the game, as Grimmett returned to the parking lot, police Capt. Ryan Mills saw him collapse as he was climbing into his truck.

No one knew it at the time, but Grimmett suffered cardiac arrest.

Another officer, Aaron Smith, performed CPR on Grimmett for several minutes, until an ambulance could make its way through the crowded parking lot.

The fire department said without the actions of the two officers, Grimmett would not have survived.

"It is my pleasure to be here," Grimmett said. "It is certainly my pleasure. They performed admirably. They did what they were trained to do. Even Capt. Mills went above and beyond that call of duty. It was the next day, my family says he came to the hospital to check on me, to see how I was actually progressing."

Mills and Smith each received the police life saving award from police commissioners Tuesday for their actions on that day.

The officers say they appreciated Grimmett taking time to travel back to Kansas City to thank them. They say it meant a lot to see him again, and see that he's doing well.

To this day, Grimmett says his doctors can't explain what happened. The Chiefs fan says his cardiologist could not find signs of heart disease.