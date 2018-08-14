People already lined up outside new Hurts Donuts shop in KC to win free donuts for a year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People are already lining up Tuesday night outside Hurts Donuts' first KC location, hoping to win a lot of free donuts.
That's right. To celebrate the opening of its first Kansas City location, the popular donuts shop is giving away free donuts for a year.
To be entered into the raffle, you have to be one of the first 100 guests in line when the store opens Wednesday at 5 a.m. at Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion.
Participants were allowed to begin camping out outside the store Tuesday night, and they definitely have.
Jim Lumpkin started camping out around 3 p.m. Tuesday. He had his tent, sleeping bag, food, water, and a lot of Netflix movies with him to make it through the night.
"Hurts Donuts are amazing. I want to start the school day out tomorrow -- I work for the school district in Raytown. I want donuts to start off the first day of school," he said.
The donut company also plans to give away prizes for the best camp set-up, and Lumpkin might be a contender.
Once Hurts opens, it will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.