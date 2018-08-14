Public invited to weigh in on city’s plan to further develop downtown KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The face of downtown Kansas City has changed over the last two decades, and it could change even more in the years to come.

The city is inviting the public to take part in the planning process for the greater downtown area.

In the last 18 years, the city says downtown has seen a $5.2 billion economic development boom.

The Greater Downtown Area Plan has outlined five primary goals for downtown. Those five goals include making the area more walkable, double the downtown population, increase employment, retain authentic neighborhoods and find ways to sustain it.

If those plans don't get you excited, that's what Tuesday's public meeting is for. It starts at 6 p.m. at Bartle Hall in room 2104. The public is invited to share their concerns and ideas for the project.