Rod Stewart reschedules Kansas City show for October 16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Illness has forced Rod Stewart to reschedule Tuesday night’s concert with guest Cyndi Lauper for a date in October. A news release says that Stewart is recovering from strep throat, and will also force him to postpone a show in Minnesota, he’ll now perform at the Sprint Center on October 16.

“Gutted that strep throat has left me unable to perform this week in Kansas City and the Twin Cities. Thanks to the fans and promoters for their support and swift rescheduling — I look forward to seeing you in October,” Stewart stated in the release.

All tickets will be honored on the new concert date, refunds are available at the point of purchase.