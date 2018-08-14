Snow plows working to clear metal pipes from SB I-35 after semi crash

KEARNEY, Mo. — It might be August, but snow plows are working Tuesday afternoon in the Northland after a semitrailer crash along Interstate 35.

Kansas City Scout said a semi was involved in a crash on southbound I-35 just south of Kearney. The semi was carrying a load of metal piping that spread across the interstate.

The Missouri Department of Transportation dusted its snow plows off and is using the trucks to get the pipes cleaned up.

Southbound lanes are closed as crews work, and KC Scout expects it will take a few hours to get the interstate reopened.

Details about any possible injuries or what caused the crash were not immediately available. FOX4 will update this story as more information is available.

On-the-scene shots from semi crash on SB I-35. There are OTHER uses for snow plows! thanks to @MoDOT_KC for jumping in to get traffic moving as soon as possible. #kctraffic @WazeMissouri pic.twitter.com/HrGZxLeTu9 — Kansas City Scout (@KansasCityScout) August 14, 2018

Another pic of pipes on the roadway. pic.twitter.com/FbZLDQIE8x — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) August 14, 2018