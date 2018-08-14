22 people dead, 8 injured after highway bridge collapses in Italy

ITALY — The Italian transport official now says 22 people are dead, 8 are injured after a highway bridge collapsed in Italy.

An official with Italian firefighters, Amalia Tedeschi, told RAI state TV that some 20 vehicles, including cars and trucks, had been involved in the collapse. She confirmed that two people had been extracted alive from vehicles, with injuries.

Tedeschi said that sniffer dogs are at work in the rubble looking for more injured and victims. In addition, heavy equipment was being moved in so they could lift pieces of the bridge.

Tedeschi said the part of the bridge that collapsed was about 80 meters (yards) in length. Media reports had earlier put it at 200 meters.

The incident occurred around noon (6 a.m. ET) Tuesday, Italian state police said, later posting a video on Twitter of the moment the bridge gave way. Police said that a violent storm was the cause of the collapse.

Shortly after the collapse, rescue vehicles were seen racing to the site. The fire department in Genoa tweeted that a large number of firefighters were at the scene.

Giorgio Larosa posted a video on Instagram showing rescuers working in heavy rain to free people from crushed vehicles in a grassy area below the bridge.

The section of the A10 highway affected crosses over several roads, railway tracks, shopping centers, homes and the Polcevera river. It is a major thoroughfare, linking central Genoa with Genoa airport and towns along the coast to the west of the city.

The bridge, also known as the Polcevera Viaduct, was designed by Italian civil engineer Riccardo Morandi and completed in 1968.

According to a statement given to Reuters Tuesday, motorway operator Autostrade said it had been carrying out maintenance work on the bridge to strengthen the road foundations.

“The works and state of the viaduct were under constant monitoring and supervision,” the statement said, according to Reuters. “The causes of the collapse will be thoroughly investigated as soon it is be safe to access the site.”

Italy’s Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli tweeted, “I am following with the utmost apprehension what has happened to #Genoa and which looms as an immense tragedy. We are in close contact with Autostrade and we are going to the the site with the deputy Minister Rixi. My total closeness at this time to the city.”

In a tweet, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini thanked the rescue workers at the scene and said, “we are following the situation minute by minute.”