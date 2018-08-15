Dozens of people camp out overnight in hopes of winning free donuts for a year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's a new donut shop in town.

Hurts Donuts opened its first Kansas City location at Ward Parkway Center Wednesday at 5 a.m.

The line to get into the shop started building Tuesday afternoon.

FOX4 spoke with the first person in line. She said she got there at 2:15 p.m.

"Just to come sit and wait it out, and hopefully be the first one," she said.

The first 100 guests in line when the store opened were entered into a drawing for free donuts for a year.

Hurts is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.