Driver killed in wrong-way crash on I-435 identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- A wrong-way driver died following a crash involving multiple vehicles early Wednesday morning. Tyler Burrows, 29, of Lenexa was parked on a shoulder facing north, and for reasons unknown, drove into oncoming southbound traffic and died in the head-on collision according to a crash report.

The crash happened in Lenexa around 4:30 a.m. near I-435 and 80th Street. Two other people suffered minor injuries; one was driving a semi hauling two trailers, the other was in a Nissan Altima.

Kansas Highway Patrol had to shut down I-435 in both directions, but the lanes have since reopened and traffic is moving normally.