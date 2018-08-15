Families fear 2 bodies found near Longview Lake may be their missing loved ones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You could see the worry, fear and tears on the faces of the families of 25-year-old Keith Wasmer and 29-year-old Michael Brewer.

“It’s the waiting I think is the hardest part,” said Shannon Wasmer, Keith’s mom.

”I just have a lot of holes you know that I’m looking for information to fill,” said Jeff Brewer, Michael’s dad.

On Wednesday, two bodies were found deep in the woods near Longview Lake. Police have not yet confirmed the identities of the bodies but say they are investigating whether they are the two men.

More than a week ago, Wasmer and Brewer disappeared. Relatives say the two friends went to Longview Lake Marina to meet a man named “Sam,” but never returned home. Police say the next day they found Keith Wasmer’s car “under suspicious circumstances.”

Sources tell FOX4 the man that Wasmer and Brewer met may be the same man who led officers on a police chase and deadly car crash over the weekend. That suspect, Samuel Delozier, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and sits in jail.

FOX4 asked KC police if this is the same guy who was last believed to have been with the missing men.

"It is way too early in the investigation to make that type of determination, but we have been in contact with Raytown PD in regards. So we are working with them and also just seeing where this investigation leads," KCPD Capt. Lionel Colon said.

So in the meantime, Wasmer and Brewer's families continue to wait for answers.

”I think one of the hardest parts is all of the different gaps in the story and how things happened. My son had the biggest heart ever. He would help anyone. He loved football, music and he loved his four babies who range from one month to four years old. I just can’t take this,” Shannon Wasmer said.

Michael Brewer has a 1- year-old daughter.

”Most of my fondest memories of him are when he was younger. He was a great athlete. We traveled the country and did a lot together. He was just a magnetic kid,” Jeff Brewer said of his son.