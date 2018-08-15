Friend recounts rescuing paralyzed Mill Valley teen from pool after diving accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- "A nightmare that came true."

That's how the Mill Valley teen described the night he saved his baseball teammate after a dive into a neighborhood pool left 17-year-old Nolan Sprague paralyzed.

Quinton Hall had just had dinner at his home with Sprague. With little left of their summer vacation before they'd be Mill Valley seniors, the two decided to pick up a friend and then go to the neighborhood pool for a swim.

"So we went to the pool, got all of our stuff, took our t-shirts off and he was the first person that jumped in," Hall said.

But Sprague didn't resurface after the head-first dive.

"We thought he was messing with us, just staying under water," Hall said. "But then we realized like after 30 seconds he wasn't and something was wrong."

Hall dived in after his friend.

"It sounded like he was trying to say something because of all the water in him, so then we pulled him out of the pool and called 911," he said.

But as Hall waited for help to arrive, he began to understand the simple act of diving in the pool could be life-altering.

"He said he was in a lot of pain. We were asking him questions, and he was responding and then he said he couldn't feel his legs," Hall said.

Sprague was paralyzed from the chest down.

“He currently can`t feel from the chest down, but we've got a lot of prayers and a lot of numbers on our side. He`s going to be alright,” Nolan's sister Ali told FOX4.

Ali said there are no words to express how grateful they are for all the community support. She said so many people, including Nolan's teammates from the Mill Valley baseball team, have all stopped by and visited as often as they can.

The community is also rallying to support Sprague and his family financially. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with the teen’s medical expenses and has raised more than $100,000.

The Mill Valley baseball team also ordered shirts and sold them on the first day of school to raise money for Sprague. They ordered 450 shirts, and every penny will go to the Sprague family to help with medical expenses.

"You've just got to stay strong for him. I know he`ll be back with us, not on the field, but he`ll be with us in our hearts," Hall said.