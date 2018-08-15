JoCo judges offering amnesty for outstanding warrants this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Johnson County judges are giving people 13 days to resolve any outstanding municipal court warrants on their record as part of a county-wide amnesty event.

All but three Johnson County cities are participating in the effort to help folks save time, money, and clear some cases off of the counties books. Edgerton, Gardner, and Lake Quivira are not taking part in the event due to logistical reasons.

During this time of amnesty, defendants are able to come in and take care of their warrants without the fear of them being served. Judges will set the warrants aside, waive fees, and work the situation out so the defendant can be cleared. People with warrants in multiple cities must go to each city and resolve the situation.

"We thought if we did a county-wide amnesty day we might have more success with people coming in. We want to get them back on track whether it’s payment, getting their cases resolved, getting their licenses back, and it’s an opportunity that they know for sure that warrant is not going to get served on them that day and it’s an opportunity to save them some money," Judge Karen Torline said.

Some cities are offering amnesty through August 24th while others are only participating for a single day.

Saturday, August 11: Olathe 8am-2pm

Monday, August 13: Overland Park 8am-4pm

De Soto 5pm-7pm

Tuesday, August 14: Overland Park 8am-4pm

Prairie Village 8am-9am

Leawood 8am-10am

Merriam 10am-12pm

Mission Hills 5pm-6pm

Wednesday, August 15: Overland Park 8am-4pm

Fairway 6pm-8pm

Thursday, August 16: Overland Park 8am-4pm

Prairie Village 3pm-4pm

Friday, August 17: Overland Park 8am-4pm

Mission Woods 8am-10am

Westwood 8am-10am

Westwood Hills 8am-10am

Monday, August 20: Overland Park 8am-4pm

Olathe 8am-10am

Shawnee 2pm-6pm

Tuesday, August 21: Overland Park 8am-4pm

Prairie Village 8am-9am

Spring Hill 8am-11am

Merriam 10am-12pm

Mission 1pm-5pm

Wednesday, August 22: Overland Park 8am-4pm

Lenexa 11am-12pm

Roeland Park 5pm-6:30pm

Thursday, August 23: Overland Park 8am-4pm

Friday, August 24: Overland Park 8am-4pm