JoCo judges offering amnesty for outstanding warrants this week

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Johnson County judges are giving people 13 days to resolve any outstanding municipal court warrants on their record as part of a county-wide amnesty event.
All but three Johnson County cities are participating in the effort to help folks save time, money, and clear some cases off of the counties books. Edgerton, Gardner, and Lake Quivira are not taking part in the event due to logistical reasons.
During this time of amnesty, defendants are able to come in and take care of their warrants without the fear of them being served. Judges will set the warrants aside, waive fees, and work the situation out so the defendant can be cleared. People with warrants in multiple cities must go to each city and resolve the situation.
"We thought if we did a county-wide amnesty day we might have more success with people coming in. We want to get them back on track whether it’s payment, getting their cases resolved, getting their licenses back, and it’s an opportunity that they know for sure that warrant is not going to get served on them that day and it’s an opportunity to save them some money," Judge Karen Torline said.
Some cities are offering amnesty through August 24th while others are only participating for a single day.
Saturday, August 11: Olathe 8am-2pm
Monday, August 13: Overland Park 8am-4pm
De Soto 5pm-7pm
Tuesday, August 14: Overland Park 8am-4pm
Prairie Village 8am-9am
Leawood 8am-10am
Merriam 10am-12pm
Mission Hills 5pm-6pm
Wednesday, August 15: Overland Park 8am-4pm
Fairway 6pm-8pm
Thursday, August 16: Overland Park 8am-4pm
Prairie Village 3pm-4pm
Friday, August 17: Overland Park 8am-4pm
Mission Woods 8am-10am
Westwood 8am-10am
Westwood Hills 8am-10am
Monday, August 20: Overland Park 8am-4pm
Olathe 8am-10am
Shawnee 2pm-6pm
Tuesday, August 21: Overland Park 8am-4pm
Prairie Village 8am-9am
Spring Hill 8am-11am
Merriam 10am-12pm
Mission 1pm-5pm
Wednesday, August 22: Overland Park 8am-4pm
Lenexa 11am-12pm
Roeland Park 5pm-6:30pm
Thursday, August 23: Overland Park 8am-4pm
Friday, August 24: Overland Park 8am-4pm