KC Public Schools asks mayor, city to delay vote on proposed sales tax for pre-K education

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public School District has asked Mayor Sly James and the city to delay a vote on a proposed pre-K sales tax.

The plan would generate $30 million a year for pre-K education by imposing a 3/8-cent sales tax on all purchases in city limits.

James touted the plan in his blog, saying that it would reduce juvenile crime, reduce dropout rates and improve the K-12 school system.

In a statement, the Kansas City Public Schools said its Board of Directors unanimously approved a motion Wednesday calling for the proposal not to be sent for a vote in the Nov. 6 election.

The school district said it wants a public pre-K system, not the current proposal that would funnel public money into private and parochial schools, too.

James disagreed with that approach.

“The fact of the matter is that only 35 percent of the city’s 4-year-olds have access to quality pre-K. Community-based providers, not public school districts, serve the majority of those kids,” he said.

James said the city and each of the school districts in Kansas City were a part of this plan. He said they’ve worked on it for months and hopes that they will reach a compromise allowing it to be on the November ballot.