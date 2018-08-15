KC will host 50th anniversary Miss Black America Pageant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The 50th anniversary Miss Black America Pageant will take place Saturday in Kansas City.

The event, which has been described as an important “get” for the city, will happen at the Gem Theater near 18th and Vine.

This is a significant event for Missouri because last year the NAACP put a travel ban on the entire state.

Events leading up to the weekend competition kicked off Wednesday afternoon.

FOX4 got to meet all the competitors vying for the crown. Then everyone took part in an open panel discussion.

“The leadership in the state is aware of what we’re doing here," Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wagner said. "And I’m hopeful that what we are doing here will show what Kansas City is all about. If they would like to cut the western part of the state or the Kansas City area from that travel advisory, that would be great. But again, this is just an opportunity to showcase what we have here in Kansas City.”