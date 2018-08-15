KCK man charged for stealing 64 firearms from Independence gun store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A KCK man is facing federal charges after allegedly stealing dozens of firearms from an Independence gun store.

Keyon Johnson, has been charged with one count of stealing firearms from a federal licensee and one count of transporting stolen firearms across state lines.

Court documents say the 21-year-old stole 64 firearms from The Armory KC during a break-in Aug. 9. The gun store burglary was one of five in just two months in the metro.

The Armory KC’s surveillance video shows a group of thieves breaking the glass of the front door, attaching a chain to the door and a pickup truck and then ripping the door off the store. According to court records, the video then shows them using hammers to break display cases and stealing the firearms.

A source identified Johnson as one of the thieves, and on Aug. 13, police located a vehicle connected to the firearms theft and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, court documents say, and was later found in a driveway.

Two people then took off on foot from the area and ran into nearby woods. Additional officers responded and Johnson was taken into custody.

According to court documents, police found a Glock 9mm handgun — one of the stolen firearms — laying near where Johnson was arrested. When police searched Johnson’s home, they found eight more stolen guns.

Johnson’s next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20.

