Kobach speaks for the 1st time since Gov. Colyer conceded in GOP candidate race for Kan. governor

Watch live:



Want to watch Fox 4’s newscast? Click here.

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will host a news conference Wednesday.

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 12:30 p.m.

FOX4 will live stream that news conference in the video player above when it happens. Until then, you will see various news stories rotate.

This will be the first news conference Kobach hosts since Gov. Jeff Colyer conceded in the race for the Republican candidate for Kansas governor Tuesday night.

“I’ve just had a conversation with the Secretary of State and congratulated him on his success and repeated my determination to keep this seat in Republican hands,” Colyer said when making his announcement. “This election is probably the closest in America, but the numbers just aren’t there.”

Colyer and Kobach were in the midst of a tight race for the candidacy.

As of Tuesday night, just 345 votes separated the two men after Johnson County released its canvassing results. Several other Kansas counties have still not certified their results.