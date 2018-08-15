FOX4 Forecast: Unsettled at times…

Posted 4:45 am, August 15, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 04:55AM, August 15, 2018

Spotty morning rain will be possible with more scattered rain this afternoon. Look for highs to climb into the low and middle 80s. We catch a break from the unsettled weather on Thursday before rain returns to the forecast. We're tracking several opportunities in the updated forecast here.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.
Fox4kc news apps:  iPhone and Android

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

 Click here to add your name to the list

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page