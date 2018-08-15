Metro man charged in deadly stabbing of Shawnee man

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A metro man is now facing charges in a stabbing in Shawnee that left a 57-year-old man dead.

Vincenzo Lucasta, 49, who is also known as Morgan Speakman, has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder in Johnson County in the death of David Paterno.

Police said around 1:06 a.m. on Aug. 8, officers were dispatched to a home near 51st Place and Monticello Road for a physical disturbance.

Responding officers found Paterno inside the home severely beaten, stabbed and cut. First responders took him to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Court documents detailing what led up to the stabbing have not been released yet.

Independence police took Lucasta into custody Monday night during a traffic stop when they determined he had a warrant in connection to the Shawnee homicide. He was then transferred to Johnson County.

His bond is set at $2 million.