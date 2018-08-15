One person dead, two injured in 4-vehicle crash at I-435 & 87th Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- One person is dead following a crash involving four vehicles early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near I-435 and 87th Street.

Authorities say in addition to one person dying, two others sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Kansas Highway Patrol is on the scene. They have shut down I-435 in both directions.

One of the vehicles involved was a tractor-trailer. That tractor-trailer sustained severe damage to the cab. A four-door vehicle and a pickup truck were also involved.