× One person killed in shooting near KCK gas station at 55th and Leavenworth

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday in KCK.

Police said the shooting happened near a Quick Stop gas station at 55th Street and Leavenworth Road. One person died from their injuries. Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.