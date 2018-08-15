× Park ranger finds two bodies at Longview Lake area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials have confirmed to FOX4 that a park ranger in the Longview Lake area found two bodies Wednesday afternoon.

Police have not yet confirmed the sex of the bodies, but say they are investigating whether they are the two men who recently disappeared.

The area of investigation is in the 12500 block of Raytown Road, the bodies were found deep in the woods. Homicide and crime scene detectives are at the scene.

Two men disappeared in that same area over the weekend. Those two men are Michael Brewer and Keith Wasmer. Their families say they went to the the Longview Lake Marina to meet a man named Sam but never returned home.

Police found Keith’s car the next, but they said it was under suspicious circumstances.

“They said that it looked like it had been pulled in really quickly. The tires weren`t straight. The door was wide open, and there was nothing in the car,” Michael’s sister told FOX4 Sunday.

FOX4’s Shannon O’Brien is out at the scene getting the latest details, refresh this page and watch for live reports on FOX4 News at 5 and 6.