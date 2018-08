KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting near 35th and Prospect late Tuesday.

It happened just before midnight.

Responding officers found the victim, a man, dead at the scene. They have not yet released his identity or a suspect description.

Police are investigating this as a homicide. It is the 79th homicide in Kansas City this year.

Police ask that anyone with information about the deadly shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.