Shawnee Mission South students dismissed early due to smoke in building

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Shawnee Mission South dismissed students early Wednesday after smoke filled the school.

David Smith with Shawnee Mission Schools said because the smoke could not be cleared from the building, they decided to dismiss students early. Smith said the smoke came from work being done on the roof. Crews were heating tar with a torch when they caught roofing material on fire.

Responding firefighters had to dig out the flaming material, and when they did, smoke went into the building.

Buses and parents began arriving at the school around 1 p.m.

The school district said they will have to change the HVAC filters after this incident.