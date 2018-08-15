Smoking ban in all public housing goes fully into effect throughout metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The government is cracking down on smokers who live in public housing.

Smokers are now required to be, at least, 25 feet from buildings. The no-smoking policy from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) went into effect on July 31.

HUD announced the policy in the 2016 and gave local housing agencies nearly two years to comply. The Kansas City, Kansas Housing Authority began enforcing the new rule in January.

“It has been in the plans for a long time,” said Milton Scott, the executive director of the KCK Housing Authority.

The policy, which affects nearly a million units nationwide, will save housing agencies an estimated $153 million every year in repairs and health care costs, according to a study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Some of the things HUD looked at was the conditions of units when tenants left, the health conditions of individuals who reside in the community and some other hazardous things,” Scott said.

HUD is hoping the change will create healthier environments and encourage people to quit smoking.

Sandy Lyle lives in Glanville Tower on Nebraska Avenue and has been smoking for 30 years. She believes renters should have a choice but understands how the policy could be beneficial.

“It kind of benefits the person because it makes them have to go out, so you’re not going to smoke as much,” Lyle said.

“Everywhere in society, you have rules and regulations,” said Ralph Sloan, who also lives in Glanville Tower and has been smoking for 50 years.

The KCK Housing Authority has a three-strike rule for violators.

“We want to first visit with them and refer them to different resources, even the second time,” Scott said. “The last thing we would want to do is evict someone for this.”

Scott said the agency has evicted one person since the no-smoking policy went into effect. Kansas City, Missouri Housing Authority has had a similar policy in place since 2014; a representative with agency said they too have only had to evict one person for violating the policy.