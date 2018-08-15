Trailer filled with $98,000 worth of ramen noodles stolen in Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A trailer filled with nearly $100,000 worth of ramen noodles was stolen from a gas station 30 miles south of Atlanta, according to WAGA.

The 53-foot trailer was parked at a Chevron in Fayetteville, Georgia when someone hauled it away, including a load of $98,000 worth of noodles.

Officials believe someone stole the trailer between July 25 and Aug. 1.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the culprit in five car break-ins, a stolen motorcycle, and the nabbed noodle trailer.

Sheriff Barry Babb said the owner of the trailer had permission to park the noodle trailer at the gas station and it was “secured” when it was stolen.

No other information was provided.