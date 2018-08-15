Wrong-way driver causes 4-vehicle crash in Lenexa then dies from injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- A wrong-way driver is dead following a crash involving four vehicles early Wednesday morning.

It happened in Lenexa, Kan., around 4:30 a.m. near I-435 and 80th Street.

Danny Chavez with the Lenexa Police Department told FOX4 the driver of a pickup truck was heading northbound in the southbound lanes and caused the crash. The driver of that pickup truck died from their injuries. Two other people sustained minor physical injuries.

Kansas Highway Patrol is on the scene. They have shut down I-435 in both directions. Northbound traffic is shut down at 87th Street. Southbound traffic on I-435 is shut down at Midland Drive.

In the video player above, FOX4's Nick Vasos walk through detours around this crash.