816 Day celebrates all things Kansas City on August 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- August 16 is 816 Day in the metro. It’s a day to celebrate all things Kansas City!

The City Market is a Kansas City landmark, and Thursday night it's been transformed into a Kansas City party spot. There's a live band, food vendors, signature drinks and more to celebrate 816 Day in the metro.

“Today we’re celebrating everything 816. It’s August 16, and it’s also our area code, so it’s pretty much time to celebrate everything Kansas City -- the people, the culture, the food, the streetcar,” said Donna Mandelbaum, spokesperson for the KC Streetcar Authority.

816 Day is celebrated on August 16 because the date matches up with the city’s area code. Several metro organizations have teamed up for 816 Day promotions and events to celebrate.

City Market, the KC Streetcar Authority and several downtown neighborhood associations have teamed up to offer a free concert and discounts on Kansas City-themed merchandise and food throughout the day.

On 816 Day, you don’t have to look far to see Kansas City pride all over the city. FOX4 caught up with a few locals to find out why they love the 8-1-6.

“I love downtown. I love Nelson Art gallery. I’ve taken art classes there. I love doing that, and I love working downtown,” lifelong KC resident Jane Landrum said.

“We just got this streetcar, so that’s a cool thing. I love transportation. We have a bunch of little coffee shops here that you can always go to and get coffee, get on your laptop, so it’s always fun. The bars are a good time out here,” Kansas City native Ryan Parker said.

“I just love the city. It’s easy. We’re an easy city. We’re a friendly city, and we have so much to celebrate here,” said Sue Patterson, marketing director for the City Market.

816 Day started a few years ago, but this year it’s really gaining traction with more organizations offering deals and special celebrations.

The 816 party continues will continue in City Market through 7:30 p.m. Thursday.