Aviation committee releases new photos of plan for new KC airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Aviation Committee tasked with designing Kansas City's new airport shared new photos Thursday of what the final project will look like.

According to a new timeline released with the photos, Edgemoor Infrastructure, the company behind the new airport, they intend break ground in early 2019 then immediately begin construction. The current plan projects that the new airport will open at the end of 2022--six to 12 months behind schedule.

Edgemoor Infrastructure said they focused on six key factors: convenience, amenity, efficiency, sustainability, technology and identity when designing the new airport.

Below is an aerial image of the plan.

Below is what people will see when driving into the new airport.

Below is a photo of what travelers will see when checking in for a flight.

See the various construction phases below.

In addition to releasing new photos of the plan, Edgemoor announced that they have reached a labor agreement.

"Delivering the #NewKCI will take the entire community working together. We're excited to announce we have finalized a project labor deal! This Community Workforce Agreement will leverage the strength of local union labor and maximize opportunities for MBE & WBE firms," KCI-Edgemoor tweeted Thursday.