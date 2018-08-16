Family defends 70-year-old Spring Hill man accused of molesting 5 kids at home day care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING HILL, Kan. -- A 70-year-old man is now facing felony charges after allegedly sexually abusing five children at a Johnson County day care.

Johnson County prosecutors have charged Lennie Amlin Jr. with five felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with children between 5 and 11 years old.

Authorities say the alleged incidents happened at an in-home day care in Spring Hill between March 2017 and January 2018. The state shut down the day care in March of 2018.

“There’s information that they were running a day care at the time, and that is something that is being addressed by other state agencies,” Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said.

Amlin’s daughter, Paula, answered the door at her parent’s home and insisted her father will be cleared of the charges.

“He’s been my father for 40 years, and he’s never once, in my life, done anything,” Amlin’s daughter said.

She went on to tell FOX4 that her parents have operated "Cheryl’s Kiddi Korral" for nearly 40 years without criminal accusations.

“I have a 19-year-old daughter. She’s lived here her whole life,” Paula said. “I have a 10-year-old son. He’s never touched him. Why would he start now?”

Amlin is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Johnson County Jail and is scheduled for his first court appearance on Friday.

Each of the felony counts Amlin is charged with carry a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Howe doesn’t believe there are other alleged victims that authorities haven’t heard from but said it is a possibility.

“Just like any criminal case, if you have information that you think can assist law enforcement, we would always ask, in this case as well, that you contact local law enforcement,” he said.