Father and son drown in Kansas after rain sweeps vehicle off road

ELK CITY, Kan. — Authorities say a father and son drowned in southeast Kansas when their vehicle was swept off a road during a rain storm.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department says 72-year-old Dennis Clark Catron Sr. and 39-year-old Dennis Clark Catron Jr., of rural Elk City died Tuesday night on a county road near the Elk City Reservoir, approximately a three-hour drive southwest of Kansas City. Their bodies were found inside their vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says in a news release that its deputies responded to several calls of stranded motorists during Tuesday’s storms. In some cases, deputies and rural firefighters knocked on doors to warn people of high waters.

Unofficial rainfall totals late Tuesday and early Wednesday ranged from 7 to 11 inches in parts of Montgomery County.