× Joe’s Weather Blog: More rain opportunities (THU-8/16)

I’m going to be taking a few days off but depending on the weather set-ups I may cobble together another blog at some point on Saturday…with that said there are two time frames to watch for rain chances…including thunderstorms with some heavy downpours. One is this evening…another would be later Sunday into Sunday night. With these set-ups severe weather is possible…especially in a few areas tonight.

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy with some isolated storms possible before 6PM…better chances afterwards with highs near 90°. Muggy as well.

Tonight: A window from 7-2AM or so for storms..some storms may crank out some hail and strong gusty winds. Lows in the 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy and not as hot with highs in the 80s

Saturday: Muggy with highs in the 80s to near 90°

Sunday: Variable clouds and muggy with highs well into the 80s. Rain/storm risk develops later in the day.

Discussion:

The morning surface map shows a rather weak cold front across the NW Plains region…that will be gradually sagging towards the region today.

The front is somewhat ill-defined really…I basically sort of looked at dew points and some subtle wind shifts. There is a complex of storms across eastern NE…that has pushed some sort of outflow into SE NE as well. So sort of a messy set-up later today.

Here is radar from Pleasant Hill…

I’m not going to get super fired about about the severe weather risk this evening..it’s there so be aware of it.

The surface wind fields are going to be a bit of a mess today…so there are some messy set-ups to the thunderstorms tonight. The winds in the lower 8,000 feet of the atmosphere are also pretty low…above that there is some flow to the air so again it’s not the greatest set-up but a few hailers or perhaps a strong wind gust is possible.

We still need rain although we’re coming to the point where some places need it more than others. Over the last week the rains have been a bit more productive, especially in the worst of the drought regions…again there is obviously a need for more rain but we’re taking baby steps in some areas. Here is an approximate look at the totals over the last 7 days.

Over the last month there have actually been some above average rains, especially in NW MO…look for the green areas in the map below…those are above average rains.

The weekend set-up for Sunday warrants attention as well with the potential of more rain later in the day or Sunday night. I want to see how that set-up evolves before I get to gung ho on the rain/severe weather risk for Sunday night. It’s worth monitoring though…there is actually a wave off the coast of N CA…that will be working towards the central Rockies over the weekend then coming out through the Plains on Sunday. It’s actually a pretty decent wave…so I’m somewhat more optimistic that this could create a bit more widespread rains in the region.

Our feature photo comes from Kevin Short…up towards Liberty, MO

Joe