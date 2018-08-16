Kansas City remembers the ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Music legend Aretha Franklin died Thursday in her Detroit home at the age of 76 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Her world-famous songs included "Natural Woman," "I Say a Little Prayer," "Think," "Chain of Fools" and "Respect." People were certainly showing the "Queen of Soul" plenty of respect Thursday.

Magic 107.3 was one of several radio stations that paid tribute to Franklin, playing her music and letting callers share their stories about how her music impacted their lives.

"I remember when I was young and dancing to her. My brothers are a little older than me. They would put it on, and we`d all be dancing," Lorrie Macias said.

"She brought the soul to pop music. She kind of crossed the borders with that. It was definitely a different sound that people weren't use to," radio host Ivani Bing said.

Musicians at Kansas City jazz clubs, including the Black Dolphin who were kicking off a 10-day celebration of Charlie Parker, also took time out of their sets to talk about her legacy.

"Right now I want to give a shout out to all she's done for music," Lonnie McFadden said on stage.

Music lovers said she'll never be forgotten.

"That's the thing with music. They are always with you forever," Yvonne Jenkin said.