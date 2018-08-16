FOX4 Forecast: Heating up….then storms for some!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morning, patchy fog will be possible in spots for your morning commute. Otherwise, expect to see partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. We'll be tracking a cold front later today that will spark showers & thunderstorms. Details on the timeline in the update here.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page