× Police chase ends in rollover crash, closing southbound I-635 in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A police chase ended in a rollover crash involving a box truck Thursday afternoon on Interstate 635 in KCK.

Police say the chase began chasing a box truck after a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of North 43rd Street and Haskell Avenue. The suspect vehicle entered southbound I-635 and then lost control and wrecked.

The single-vehicle crash has closed down southbound I-635 just past State Avenue. Traffic is being diverted onto westbound Interstate 70.¬†At this time, police don’t know how long the interstate will be closed.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody.