Police chase ends in rollover crash, closing southbound I-635 in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A police chase ended in a rollover crash involving a box truck Thursday afternoon on Interstate 635 in KCK.

Police say the chase began chasing a box truck after a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of North 43rd Street and Haskell Avenue. The suspect vehicle entered southbound I-635 and then lost control and wrecked.

The single-vehicle crash has closed down southbound I-635 just past State Avenue. Traffic is being diverted onto westbound Interstate 70. At this time, police don’t know how long the interstate will be closed.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody.