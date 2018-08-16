Family confirms two bodies found near Longview Lake are missing men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Family confirmed to FOX4 on Thursday that the two bodies found near Longview Lake Wednesday afternoon are 25-year-old Keith Wasmer and 29-year-old Michael Brewer.

Authorities say the bodies were found deep in the woods, Wasmer and Brewer disappeared more than a week ago. KCPD is expected to release more details Thursday afternoon.

Relatives say the two friends went to Longview Lake Marina to meet a man named “Sam,” but never returned home. Police say the next day they found Keith Wasmer’s car “under suspicious circumstances.”

Michael Brewer leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter.

So far, no one has been charged in connection to the deaths of these two men.

Sources tell FOX4 the man that Wasmer and Brewer met may be the same man who led officers on a police chase and deadly car crash over the weekend. That suspect, Samuel Delozier, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and sits in jail.

FOX4 asked KC police if this is the same guy who was last believed to have been with the missing men.

"It is way too early in the investigation to make that type of determination, but we have been in contact with Raytown PD in regards. So we are working with them and also just seeing where this investigation leads," KCPD Capt. Lionel Colon said.

