Blue Springs grandma trapped under riding lawnmower, rescued by sanitation workers

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Sometimes, heroes come from unlikely places.

That's what neighbors in one Blue Springs subdivision are saying, after trash collectors came to the rescue of a grandma in need.

When a neighbor in one Blue Springs area came screaming for help, two sanitation workers came to the rescue.

Kristie Hardin said her 70-year-old mother, Judy Scott, was mowing the backyard when she made a sharp turn, causing the mower to fall on her, trapping her underneath. A neighbor ran searching for help after discovering Scott on the ground with the big green machine on top of her, and blood pouring from the open wound on her ankle.

Fortunately for Scott, Craig Lingholm and Justin Hamilton were nearby making a trash pickup for Gravatt Waste Solutions. When the two trash collectors responded to those distress calls, they found Scott on the ground in her backyard and blood all around her ankle.

"She was saying, 'Please, please, please help her,'" Hamilton said, referring to the woman who flagged them down on the street. "We didn't want to move it at first for fear of hitting a major artery or anything like that. She really wanted it off her."

The two men said the mower was heavy -- perhaps as much as 800 pounds. Somehow, they freed Scott only to find one of the levers on the mower had been rammed into her right ankle. Somehow, the blade completely missed Scott as she fell underneath.

"Fortunately, it didn't roll completely over here. It was kind of on its side," Lingholm said. "We helped to comfort her and get the machine off her, which she really wanted. I think the paramedics really saved her life."

Those paramedics took Scott to a nearby hospital where she had surgery Thursday night. Hardin said she was expected to come home on Friday evening and begin a complete recovery.

"If they hadn't have come to help with that mower, I don't know how long it would have taken the police to get here, but it was a pretty severe injury," Hardin said. "We couldn't be happier with the way it turned out. The kindness of a stranger -- you don't see it very often."

Hardin added this should serve as a reminder to others to be careful while mowing since there may not be heroes ready to help out.